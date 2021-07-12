Police: Canandaigua man charged with menacing after threatening person with baseball bat

The Canandaigua Police Department reports the arrest of a local man following an investigation into a disturbance on Bemis Street.

Police said Joshua Bliss, 32, of Canandaigua was charged with first-degree menacing after threatening another person with a baseball bat.

Bliss was charged and issued tickets to appear in local court at a later date.

Police said Bliss was taken into custody without incident.

