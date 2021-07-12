Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Sistema PJSFC: Director/PDMR Transaction

By Regulatory News
ShareCast
 18 days ago

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Director/PDMR Transaction. Moscow, Russia - 12 July 2021 - Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons...

www.sharecast.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Auction#European Union#Eu#Eqs Group#Pdmr Transaction Moscow
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
BusinessLife Style Extra

Publication of a Prospectus

FOSSE MASTER ISSUER PLC(a public company incorporated with limited liability in England and Waleswith registered number 05925693)(the "Company") NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that certain legal and regulatory updates and amendments have been made to the prospectus relating to the Residential Mortgage-Backed Note Issuance Programme of the Company (the "Prospectus"). The Prospectus is dated 29 July 2021 and has been approved by the Financial Conduct Authority and is available for viewing by clicking on or pasting the following URL:
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

The next Covid variant could kill up to one in THREE people: SAGE warns doomsday scenario is 'realistic possibility' and UK's vaccine roll-out may even speed up mutant strain's emergence

A doomsday new Covid variant that could kill up to one in three people is a 'realistic possibility', according to the Government's top scientists. Documents published by the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) today warned a future strain could be as deadly as MERS — which has a case fatality rate of 35 per cent — could be on the way.
SportsPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Why TV audiences are tuning out the Tokyo Olympic Games

July 30 (Reuters) - Broadcasters will not be taking home any gold medals for how many people have watched the Tokyo Olympic Games so far. In several major markets around the world, the TV audience has fallen since 2016, as viewing becomes more fragmented and athletes compete in Japan when audiences are mostly asleep in the United States and Europe.
Chinamining.com

VIDEO: Chinese workers condemned for ordering soldiers to beat up artisanal miners in the DRC

(WARNING This article contains graphic images that may be disturbing to viewers. Viewer discretion is advised) Three Chinese citizens were condemned to 4 months of penal servitude and to pay 1 million Congolese Francs in fines ($504) for ordering Congolese soldiers to inflict “degrading and humiliating treatment” on illegal Congolese miners in the mining town of Kolwezi, in the Democratic Republic of Congo, as reported by the INITIATIVE LUALABA YA BIS.
EuropeBBC

Mitholz - the tranquil Swiss village facing a time bomb

Mitholz, population just 170, is at first sight an idyllic place in Switzerland's beautiful Kander Valley. But its tragic history has come back to haunt it. The village's geranium-covered houses are traditional wooden farming chalets, many still with living space for people upstairs, and stalls for farm animals below. It's...
BusinessShareCast

Posting of Circular and Notice of General Meeting

London, England, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada - Rambler Metals and Mining plc (AIM: RMM) ("Rambler" or the "Company"), a copper and gold producer, explorer, and developer, today confirms that a shareholder circular containing a notice of general meeting of the Company, will shortly be posted to shareholders of the Company (the "Circular").
StocksShareCast

Weekly review

The FTSE 100 ended the week 4.72 points higher, closing at 7,032.30 on Friday. Cineworld on Friday said it had secured $200m of incremental loans maturing in May 2024 from a group of existing lenders, as the cinema chain owner looked to take advantage of pent-up demand after the lifting of Covid restrictions. The company has also agreed covenant amendments on certain of its existing debt facilities, including reducing the minimum liquidity requirement and relaxing limitations on the use of cash.
BusinessShareCast

Europe close: China worries, higher inflation dampen sentiment

European stocks slipped on Friday as continuing worries over China's regulatory crackdown on tech stocks overshadowed upbeat earnings reports. So too did a higher-than-expected reading on euro area consumer price inflation for July of 2.2% (consensus: 2.0%), although readings for second quarter GDP and June unemployment both came in much stronger than expected.
IndustryShareCast

Broker tips: Mirriad Advertising, Wizz Air

Canaccord said some of Mirriad's US ad clients, particularly in the consumer space, had begun to embrace the platform and were running repeat campaigns. "This has multiplied US sales in the first half, which we expect to further scale up in 2H," said the analysts. However, Canaccord noted that balancing...
StocksShareCast

Europe close: Stocks bolstered by corporate results

European stocks extended their recent rally on Thursday, leaving some of the Continent's main indices within striking distance of their all-time highs. Boosting investor sentiment again were strong corporate earnings which more than offset a weaker-than-expected reading on second quarter US gross domestic product. "Bad news is good news for...
EconomyShareCast

SEC halts China IPOs seeks to tighten guidance on risk disclosures

America's financial markets' watchdog has halted registrations for Chinese corporates seeking to list on US stock markets. Citing people familiar with the matter, Reuters reported that the Securities Exchange Commission wants to put in place new guidance on disclosures to investors of the risks around a possible fresh regulatory crackdown by Chinese authorities.
EconomyShareCast

Deliveroo proposes pulling out of Spain

Deliveroo said on Friday that it had determined that achieving and sustaining "a top-tier market position" in Spain would require a "disproportionate level of investment" with "highly uncertain long-term potential returns" that could impact the economic viability of the market for the firm. The London-listed firm added that its proposed...
EconomyShareCast

HSBC downgrades Wizz Air after results

"It is clear to us that Wizz is offering investors a story of strong growth," the bank said. "Not only did it outline a five-year 20% growth plan, but it even added its goal of 500 aircraft by 2030, which we estimate would see its growth rate accelerate to 25% over the last three years of the period.
Marketsmurphyshockeylaw.net

Smart Roads Market to Witness Astonishing Growth by 2027 | Indra Sistemas, IBM, Swarco Holding and more

Impact Analysis on the Growth of Smart Roads Market. The Global Smart Roads Market will be analyzed on the basis of key market vendors, their product benchmarking, SWOT analysis, and company’s financial data such as annual revenue, research and development expenses, and net income, and their geographical presence. The key vendors in the Global Smart Roads Market include Indra Sistemas, IBM, Swarco Holding, Alcatel Lucent, Kapsch, LG CNS, Siemens, Cisco Systems, Schneider Electric, Xerox, Huawei. These vendors are actively involved in the organic and inorganic strategies to increase their market share and expand their geographical presence. Organic growth strategies include product launches, geographical expansion, R&D expenses, and organization restructuring. Inorganic growth strategies include merger & acquisition, partnership, and strategic collaboration.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Transaction in own shares

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. London, 21 July 2021"“ Endeavour Mining plc (LSE: EDV) ("the Company") announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of USD 0.01 each from Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited.

Comments / 0

Community Policy