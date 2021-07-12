Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)-Aggreko plc amend

By Regulatory News
ShareCast
 19 days ago

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY. Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1. KEY INFORMATION. (a) Name of exempt principal trader:. J.P. Morgan Securities Plc. (b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant...

www.sharecast.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Currency#Voting Rights#Derivatives#Ept#Recognised#N A N A 2#Alwyn Basch Telephone#Code#Panel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
PLC
Related
MarketsShareCast

Issue of Equity & Total Voting Rights

On 30 July 2021 Smithson Investment Trust plc (the "Company") issued from its block listing authority 75,000 new Ordinary shares of 1p each at a price of 1,860.00 pence per share; these shares rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary shares in issue. The shares were issued at a premium to the last published net asset value per share.
MarketsShareCast

Holding(s) in Company

Standard Form TR-1 Voting rights attached to shares- Article 12(1) of directive 2004/109/EC. Financial instruments - Article 11(3) of the Commission Directive 2007/14/EC. 1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached: Total Produce Plc. 2. Reason for the notification (please...
MarketsShareCast

Issue of Share Options

As announced on 9 July 2021 and in accordance with the rules of the Company's Share Option Plan, i3 Energy plc announces that it has issued options over 53,705,491 ordinary shares to i3 staff and board, and has additionally issued 1,750,000 options to incoming staff and conditionally allocated 3,750,000 for additional hires as part of the Company's recent acquisition of assets as announced on 7 July 2021 (collectively the "Options"). The exercise price of the Options is 11 pence per share, the price of the Placing Shares.
StocksShareCast

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

LEI - 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59. The Company announces that 115,000 Ordinary shares of 5p each were today issued by the Company at a price of 968.87 pence per share which represented a premium to net asset value. The new Ordinary shares will rank pari passu with the existing shares and trade on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities. This allotment of new shares is being made to satisfy market demand and is made under the Company’s annual issuance authority and from its existing general purpose block listing.
MarketsShareCast

Transaction in Own Shares

• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •. Royal Dutch Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 29 July 2021 it purchased the following number of 'B' Shares for cancellation. Aggregated information on “B” shares purchased according to trading venues:. Date of...
Financial ReportsShareCast

Cineworld secures $200m in incremental loans

Cineworld on Friday said it had secured $200m of incremental loans maturing in May 2024 from a group of existing lenders, as the cinema chain owner looked to take advantage of pent-up demand after the lifting of Covid restrictions. 22,948.83. 16:30 30/07/21. 4,045.80. 16:30 30/07/21. 4,030.24. 16:22 30/07/21. 8,117.41. 16:30...
StocksShareCast

Exercise of Options

Gresham Technologies plc (LSE: "GHT", "Gresham" or the "Group"), announces that it has issued, conditional on admission, 38,000 ordinary shares of 5 pence each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares"), pursuant to an exercise of share options by a certain employee. Application will be made for the admission to trading of...
Financial ReportsShareCast

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC - Transaction in Own Shares. Ashtead Group plc (the "Company") announces that on 29th July 2021 it purchased for Treasury the following number of its ordinary shares of 10 pence each pursuant to its up to £1bn share repurchase programme, details of which were announced on 4th May 2021.
MarketsShareCast

Third Point Investors Ltd - Transaction in Own Shares

(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 47161) LEI Number: 549300WXTCG65AQ7V644 Renewal Date- 02/10/2021. The Board of Third Point Investors Limited (the “Company”) announces that it has purchased the following number of ordinary shares of $0.01 each in the capital of the Company (the “Ordinary Shares”) in accordance with the Company’s share repurchase programme detailed below.
RetailShareCast

B&M hit by pay rebellion at AGM

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (DI) More than one-fifth of shareholder votes opposed B&M European Value Retail's pay report at its annual general meeting as some investors rebelled against bigger bosses' bonuses. 7,032.30. 16:22 30/07/21. n/a. n/a. 4,045.80. 16:30 30/07/21. n/a. n/a. 4,030.24. 16:22 30/07/21. n/a. n/a. 2,668.23. 16:30 30/07/21.
MarketsLife Style Extra

Aggreko Regulatory News (AGK)

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY. Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1. KEY INFORMATION. (a) Name of exempt principal trader:. J.P. Morgan Securities Plc. (b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant...
Grocery & SupermaketStreetInsider.com

Man Group PLC : Form 8.3 - Morrison (WM) Supermarket plc

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY. A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE. Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.Â Â Â Â...
Economydallassun.com

Petroteq Provides By-Weekly Update on Status of Application for Management Cease Trade Order

SHERMAN OAKS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2021 / Petroteq Energy Inc. ('Petroteq' or the 'Company') ‎‎(TSXV:PQE)(OTC PINK:PQEFF)(FSE:PQCF), an oil ‎company focused on the development and implementation of its proprietary oil-‎extraction and remediation technologies, is providing this bi-weekly update on the status of the Company's application for a management cease trade order (the 'MCTO') which has now been filed by the Company with its principal regulator, the Ontario Securities Commission, under National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Orders ('NP 12-203'), following the Company's announcement on July 16, 2021 (the 'Announcement') that it will be unable to file its quarterly report on Form 10-Q (and related certifications) for the period ended May 31, 2021 (the 'Documents') on or before July 30, 2021, as required under Canadian National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations. The MCTO, if granted, will not affect the ability of investors who are not insiders to trade in the securities of the Company. No decision has yet been ‎made by the Ontario Securities Commission on this application.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Increased number of shares and votes in ZetaDisplay AB (publ)

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. MalmÃ¶ - ZetaDisplay AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: ZETA) announced today that the total number of shares and votes in the Company per 30 July 2021 amounts to 27,861,808. The number of votes and shares in ZetaDisplay have...
StocksShareCast

Share BuyBack and Cancellation

VietNam Holding Limited announces that on 30 July 2021, it purchased 24,960 ordinary shares of par value $1 each ("Ordinary Shares") in the Company at an average price of 247.02 pence per Ordinary Share. All Ordinary Shares repurchased by the Company under VNH's share repurchase programme are to be cancelled...
BusinessShareCast

KRM22 secures contract extension with existing customer

Technology and software investment company KRM22 announced a contract extension with an existing customer of its ‘Risk Cockpit’ offering on Friday. The AIM-traded firm said it had signed a three-year contract extension with a tier one customer, with annual recurring revenue of £0.4m per year, making for an increase in existing annual recurring revenue of £0.15m per year.
BusinessShareCast

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

“Finding quality companies from Emerging Europe, the Middle East and Africa”. Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC (the “Company”) announces it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 10 pence each on the London Stock Exchange from J.P. Morgan Securities plc. Ordinary Shares:Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC. Date...
StocksShareCast

Director dealings: Harbour Energy executive makes share purchase

Harbour Energy revealed on Friday that president Phil Kirk had acquired 100,000 ordinary shares in the London-listed listed oil and gas firm. Kirk, the founder and former CEO of Chrysaor, purchased the shares on Thursday at an average price of 327.76p each, for a total value of £327,757. Following the...
BusinessShareCast

Volex sees ongoing improved customer demand

Power products and integrated manufacturing company Volex said on Thursday that the levels of customer demand it experienced in the second half of the 2021 financial year had continued into the first quarter of 2022. 11,647.22. 16:30 29/07/21. 1.16%. 133.68. 6,643.07. 16:21 29/07/21. n/a. n/a. 1,247.27. 16:21 29/07/21. n/a. n/a.
Economyinvesting.com

GYG PLC (GYG)

Petra Diamonds Ltd is sparkling after announcing a new diamond discovery. It has recovered a 342.92 carat Type IIa white diamond of exceptional quality in terms of both its colour... GYG sees its shares sink by 14% after it takes out emergency loan. Shares in GYG PLC, which paints, supplies...

Comments / 0

Community Policy