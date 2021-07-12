Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)-St. Modwen Properties plc amend

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. BETHESDA, MD / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2021 / Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ: AEI) (the "Group" or "Company"), a diversified holding company principally engaged through its subsidiaries in the development of EHome communities and other property development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth activities and consumer products, today announced that it has completed an underwritten public offering (the "Offering") of 5,324,139 shares (the "Shares") of common stock, par value $0.001 per share ("Common Stock"), at a price to the public of $2.12 per Share, and pre-funded warrants to purchase 9,770,200 shares of the Common Stock at a price of $2.11 per pre-funded warrant. The pre-funded warrants have an exercise price of $0.01 per share.