Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)-St. Modwen Properties plc amend

By Regulatory News
ShareCast
 19 days ago

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY. Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1. KEY INFORMATION. (a) Name of exempt principal trader:. J.P. Morgan Securities Plc. (d) Date dealing undertaken:. 6 July 2021. (e) In...

#St Modwen Properties#Voting Rights#Currency#Derivatives#Ept#Recognised#N A N A 2#Alwyn Basch Telephone#Code#Panel
