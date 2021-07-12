BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Acumen Capital lifted their price objective on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$22.50 to C$23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$22.50 to C$23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$21.00 target price on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) in a research note on Thursday.