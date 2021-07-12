Cancel
Canandaigua, NY

Police: Passerby finds small child wandering in Canandaigua street

FingerLakes1.com
 18 days ago
Police say a 31-year-old Canandaigua man was arrested on a child endangerment charge after officers responded to a call for a child in the road.

Anthony McDonald, 31, left a small child unsupervised for an extended period of time while inside a residence there.

The child exited the residence and was located in the roadway without clothes by a passerby.

McDonald was issued an appearance ticket and will answer the charge at a later date.

