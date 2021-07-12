Update on timetable for Change of Name
FastForward Innovations Ltd / AIM: FFWD / Sector: Closed End Investments. ("FastForward" or "the Company") FastForward Innovations Ltd, (AIM:FFWD) the AIM-quoted company focused on making investments in fast-growing and industry leading businesses, announces a change in the timetable as set out in the announcement of 9 July 2021 for the change of name to Seed Innovations Limited to take effect on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange.www.sharecast.com
