Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Update on timetable for Change of Name

By Regulatory News
ShareCast
 18 days ago

FastForward Innovations Ltd / AIM: FFWD / Sector: Closed End Investments. ("FastForward" or "the Company") FastForward Innovations Ltd, (AIM:FFWD) the AIM-quoted company focused on making investments in fast-growing and industry leading businesses, announces a change in the timetable as set out in the announcement of 9 July 2021 for the change of name to Seed Innovations Limited to take effect on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange.

www.sharecast.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ffwd#Seed Innovations Limited#The London Stock Exchange#Company#Tidm#Isin#Sedol#Lance De Jersey#Shard Capital Partners
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
BusinessShareCast

KRM22 secures contract extension with existing customer

Technology and software investment company KRM22 announced a contract extension with an existing customer of its ‘Risk Cockpit’ offering on Friday. The AIM-traded firm said it had signed a three-year contract extension with a tier one customer, with annual recurring revenue of £0.4m per year, making for an increase in existing annual recurring revenue of £0.15m per year.
Economyaithority.com

Clubhouse.io to Change Name to “Shortcut”

We all look for shortcuts in life, and during remote working, we can make best use of the shortcut. But coming up with a name to rebrand your hyper-growth journey, it takes immense faith and gumption. Clubhouse, through its existence has exuded both, and in abundance. Popular project management platform Clubhouse.io is all set to rebrand with a new name in September. It will be called “Shortcut”.
MarketsShareCast

Issue of Equity & Total Voting Rights

On 30 July 2021 Smithson Investment Trust plc (the "Company") issued from its block listing authority 75,000 new Ordinary shares of 1p each at a price of 1,860.00 pence per share; these shares rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary shares in issue. The shares were issued at a premium to the last published net asset value per share.
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED (EUR) : Transaction in Own Shares

BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED (EUR) : Transaction in Own Shares. BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED July 2021 TRANSACTION IN OWN SECURITIES ACTIVITY REPORT1. The Company announces that pursuant to the general authority granted by shareholders of the Company on 28 May 2019 to make market purchases of its own Ordinary shares, it repurchased 150,000 Euro shares in July 2021.
BusinessLife Style Extra

Genesis Regulatory News (GSS)

Genesis Emerging Markets Fund Limited (the 'Company') In accordance with DTR 5.6.1 of the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Company would like to notify the market of the following:. As at 30 July 2021 the Company's issued share capital consists of 121,466,754 Participating Preference shares of...
BusinessShareCast

Director Declaration

BP p.l.c. announces that with effect from 29 July 2021, Karen Richardson, Non-Executive Director of BP p.l.c. has become a director of Doma Holdings, Inc (formerly Capitol Investment Corp. V), a corporation listed on the New York Stock Exchange, following the completion of a business combination agreement between Doma Holdings, Inc and States Title Holding, Inc. (of which Karen Richardson has been a director).
MarketsShareCast

Holding(s) in Company

Standard Form TR-1 Voting rights attached to shares- Article 12(1) of directive 2004/109/EC. Financial instruments - Article 11(3) of the Commission Directive 2007/14/EC. 1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached: Total Produce Plc. 2. Reason for the notification (please...
BusinessLife Style Extra

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Ld

In conformity with the Transparency Directive, the Company would like to notify the market of the following:. As at 30th July 2021, the Company's issued share capital consists of 217,157,952 Ordinary shares of no par value, with voting rights. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury. Therefore, as...
MarketsLife Style Extra

Prospectus Update

IShares plc has undertaken an update to the iShares plc Prospectus dated 30 July 2021. An electronic copy of the iShares plc Prospectus is available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and available to download from the iShares website http://www.ishares.com. Should you have any queries, please do not hesitate to contact:. This...
BusinessShareCast

Posting of Circular and Notice of General Meeting

London, England, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada - Rambler Metals and Mining plc (AIM: RMM) ("Rambler" or the "Company"), a copper and gold producer, explorer, and developer, today confirms that a shareholder circular containing a notice of general meeting of the Company, will shortly be posted to shareholders of the Company (the "Circular").
BusinessShareCast

GB Group makes 'good start' to new year

The AIM-traded firm, which was holding its annual general meeting, said the structural growth opportunities for each of its three business units of identity, location and fraud continued to be supported by consumer activity shifting online. In identity, it said the increase in global cryptocurrency activity during April and May...
Businessdallassun.com

EnviroLeach Announces Name Change

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / EnviroLeach Technologies Inc. (the 'Company'or 'EnviroLeach'), (CSE:ETI) (OTCQX:EVLLF) (FSE:7N2) is pleased to announce effective August 5, 2021, the Company's name will change from 'EnviroLeach Technologies Inc.' to 'EnviroMetal Technologies Inc.'. The Company's common shares will begin trading on the CSE on...
BusinessShareCast

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

“Finding quality companies from Emerging Europe, the Middle East and Africa”. Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC (the “Company”) announces it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 10 pence each on the London Stock Exchange from J.P. Morgan Securities plc. Ordinary Shares:Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC. Date...
BusinessShareCast

Marlowe acquires Barbour EHS from Informa

Marlowe Holdings Limited (DI) Business software and services company Marlowe has acquired Barbour Environment, Health and Safety from Informa, it announced on Thursday, for a net cash consideration of £32m. 12,127.85. 14:30 30/07/21. 1.24%. 148.70. The AIM-traded firm said Barbour EHS, based in London and established in 1957 as a...
MarketsShareCast

Third Point Investors Ltd - Transaction in Own Shares

(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 47161) LEI Number: 549300WXTCG65AQ7V644 Renewal Date- 02/10/2021. The Board of Third Point Investors Limited (the “Company”) announces that it has purchased the following number of ordinary shares of $0.01 each in the capital of the Company (the “Ordinary Shares”) in accordance with the Company’s share repurchase programme detailed below.
Financial ReportsShareCast

Transaction in own shares

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. LONDON, 29 July 2021: Arix Bioscience plc ("Arix" or "the Company") (LSE:ARIX), a global venture capital company focused on investing in and building breakthrough biotech companies, today announces that it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 0.001 pence each on the London Stock Exchange from Jefferies International Limited as part of a buyback programme announced on 22 March 2021.
StocksShareCast

Exercise of Options

Gresham Technologies plc (LSE: "GHT", "Gresham" or the "Group"), announces that it has issued, conditional on admission, 38,000 ordinary shares of 5 pence each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares"), pursuant to an exercise of share options by a certain employee. Application will be made for the admission to trading of...
StocksShareCast

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

LEI - 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59. The Company announces that 115,000 Ordinary shares of 5p each were today issued by the Company at a price of 968.87 pence per share which represented a premium to net asset value. The new Ordinary shares will rank pari passu with the existing shares and trade on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities. This allotment of new shares is being made to satisfy market demand and is made under the Company’s annual issuance authority and from its existing general purpose block listing.
Businesspropertyindustryeye.com

Foxtons launches £3m share buyback programme

As announced in the interim results published yesterday, the board of Foxtons Group plc has confirmed the launch of a £3m share buyback in line with the company’s policy of returning excess cash to shareholders. The proposed share buyback will be funded from accumulated cash resources. The company has appointed...
Businesssme.org

Names Change, But the CEO Mystique Endures

The names change. So do the industries. But the mystique of the all-knowing CEO endures. In a previous generation, it was General Electric Co.’s Jack Welch. He was supposed to be a super genius who was the smartest man in the room. Welch biographers ran with this storyline to sell their books.

Comments / 0

Community Policy