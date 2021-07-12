Cancel
Waterloo, NY

Deputies: Geneva woman faces felony robbery charge after Waterloo investigation

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 18 days ago
Deputies report the arrest of a Geneva woman on felony charges after an investigation into an incident that happened in Waterloo on May 16.

According to a news release, Brittany Neagele, 24, of Geneva was charged with felony robbery, two counts of felony grand larceny, and one count of petit larceny.

She’s accused of being involved in a physical altercation at a residence in Waterloo- where a wallet was stolen. Cash and credit cards from the victim were taken.

Neagele was taken into custody without incident and will answer the charges at a later date.

