Sheriff: Painted Post man faces array of felony charges after months-long investigation

Sheriff Jim Allard says deputies took a Painted Post man into custody on felony charges after an indictment warrant was handed up following a four month investigation.

It’s alleged that earlier this year Terry Campbell, 63, of Painted Post possessed a sold a quantity of crack cocaine.

As result he was charged with third-degree criminal possession and sale of a controlled substance. The two charges are Class B felonies.

Campbell was arraigned and will answer the charges at a later date.

The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by New York State Police.

