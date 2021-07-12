Sheriff Brian Schenck warns that waterways are at higher levels due to rainfall

Sheriff Brian Schenck of Cayuga County reports that due to recent rainfall, most local lakes and waterways are running at higher levels.

Not only does this make navigation difficult and treacherous, but there is also a large amounts of debris often undetectable from the surface.

Please use extreme caution if you choose to be out on any of our waterways and in traveling be careful not to create a wake which can be destructive to property.

