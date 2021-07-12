Sheriff: Corning man choked family member during domestic incident

The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a 25-year-old following a domestic incident.

Kaseem Webster, 25, of Corning is accused of choking and striking a member of his family at a residence in the town of Erwin.

Webster was charged with strangulation- as a felony and aggravated harassment.

The charges will be answered at a later date.

Want the latest headlines in your inbox each morning? Click here to sign up for our Morning Edition and Sunday Insight newsletters. They are dedicated to keeping you in the know. You can also download the FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad)