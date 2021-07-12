Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Paris Hilton lands cooking show at Netflix

By Celebretainment
Black Hills Pioneer
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParis Hilton has landed her own cooking show on Netflix. The 40-year-old socialite and DJ has joined forces with the streaming giant for 'Cooking With Paris' - based on her YouTube video of the same name - which will launch globally with six half-hour episodes on August 4. The show...

www.bhpioneer.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carter Reum
Person
Paris Hilton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooking Show#Reality Tv#Dj
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesVulture

Paris Hilton Denies Pregnancy Report: ‘Not Yet’

Paris Hilton isn’t having an heir just yet. The socialite took to her podcast, This Is Paris, on July 27 to refute an earlier “Page Six” report that she was pregnant with her first child with fiancé Carter Reum. “Yes, I am pregnant with triplets,” the 40-year-old joked, before clearing up the rumors. “I am not pregnant — not yet,” she continued, adding that she is waiting until she gets out of her wedding dress. Hilton had previously shared that she was pursuing IVF treatment on the podcast Trend Reporter. On today’s This Is Paris, she added that she “can’t wait to have children in 2022.” Hilton and her venture-capitalist fiancé got engaged in February on a private island after dating for more than a year.
CelebritiesKXLY

Paris Hilton: Having kids is the ‘meaning of life’

Paris Hilton thinks having children is the “true meaning of life”. The ‘Cooking With Paris’ singer recently dismissed speculation she’s expecting her first child with fiance Carter Reum but she admitted she “can’t wait” to have kids one day and regularly discusses the topic with her sister, Nicky Hilton, who has five-year-old Lily-Grace and three-year-old Teddy with her husband James Rothschild.
RecipesPosted by
Variety

Paris Hilton Recruits Kim Kardashian in ‘Cooking with Paris’ Trailer (TV News Roundup)

Netflix released a trailer for Paris Hilton’s “Cooking with Paris,” premiering on Aug. 4. The six-episode series follows the titular Paris Hilton as she navigates new recipes, new ingredients and “exotic kitchen appliances.” She is joined by special guests who act as sous chefs, including Kim Kardashian, Nikki Glaser, Demi Lovato, Saweetie, Lele Pons, Kathy Hilton and Nicky Hilton. Aaron Saidman, Eli Holzman, Rebecca Hertz and Hilton executive produce, with The Intellectual Property Corporation serving as the production company. Watch the trailer below. Also in today’s TV news roundup: FIRST LOOKS Steve Martin, Selena Gomez and Martin Short attempt to solve a murder in the trailer for...
TV & VideosHuffingtonPost

Paris Hilton's Kitchen, Um, Prowess Is Tested In 'Cooking With Paris' Trailer

Paris Hilton’s catchphrase, “That’s hot,” takes on a more literal meaning in the new trailer for her forthcoming cooking series. “Cooking With Paris,” which debuts on Netflix Aug. 4, promises to turn “the traditional cooking show upside down,” and Hilton makes it clear she’s no Martha Stewart in the newly released clip. The socialite and entertainer peruses the produce aisle and ― with the help of celeb pals like Kim Kardashian and Demi Lovato ― tries her hand at a variety of dishes.
Celebritiesnews-graphic.com

Paris Hilton wants 'real Simple Life'

Paris Hilton is “over” going to parties. The 40-year-old socialite is ready for “the real simple life” with her fiancé Carter Reum as these days she would much rather be at home with their dogs than out on the town and she’s even got rid of her famous Club Paris home nightclub, which has been converted into a cinema room.
TV & VideosMovieWeb

Cooking with Paris Trailer: The Hilton Heiress Turns The Culinary World Upside Down

There are two types of series in the world; those that provide mystery and intrigue with enigmatic titles and vague plot descriptions, and Cooking With Paris. The first trailer for Netflix's upcoming "cookery" show from the kitchen of Paris Hilton really isn't trying to fool anyone, or pull any Marvel kind of bait and switch, Cooking With Paris does exactly what it says in the tin, even if, judging by the trailer, she often can't. While in principle, a few years ago this would have sounded like a completely self-indulgent horror show, the trailer provides just enough to suggest Netflix are about to have another huge hit on their hands.
TV SeriesPosted by
Tyla

Sexy Beasts: New Masked Dating Show Lands On Netflix On Wednesday

Remember Sexy Beasts? The show was all the rage when it aired on the BBC seven years ago, and now it's back in a brand new, sparkling new form on Netflix. Yep, if you like your dating shows weird and wonderful then this is the programme for you. It's essentially a mashup of First Dates and The Masked Singer, the idea being that people wear masks and elaborate prosthetics on their dates so that their inner beauty shines through.
TV & Videoswxerfm.com

Watch Demi Lovato and Paris Hilton have a cannoli disaster on ‘Cooking with Paris’

Demi Lovato is joining Paris Hilton for the socialite’s new Netflix cooking show, Cooking with Paris. In a hilarious sneak peek of the episode, the two attempt making unicorn cannolis and end up failing miserably. After they decorate the pink-and-purple cannoli shells with sprinkles and edible glitter, they try to fill them, only to realize that the cream has melted.
TV & Videosz933.com

COOKING WITH PARIS ACTUALLY LOOKS ENTERTAINING

The show will also feature Kim Kardashian West, Demi Lovato, Nikki Glaser Saweetie, Lele Pons, and Kathy and Nicky Hilton. If nothing else, we’ll learn what not to do when cooking and I can get some sparkly gift ideas for Styles. Paris also addressed the rumor that she’s pregnant with...
CelebritiesBlack Hills Pioneer

Rag'n'Bone Man rekindles romance with Zoe Beardsall

Rag’n’Bone Man has reportedly rekindled his romance with Zoe Beardsall. The 36-year-old music star – whose real name is Rory Graham – and Zoe dated for almost a year before they decided to go their separate ways last month, but it now seems they are back together and giving their romance a second chance.
CelebritiesPosted by
NBC News

Paris Hilton shoots down pregnancy rumors

Paris Hilton has everything but a bun in her oven. On Tuesday, the socialite and reality TV star shut down rumors that she was pregnant in a new episode of her podcast, "This Is Paris." She explained, "I woke up to about 3,000 texts. I heard from people I haven’t...
CelebritiesPosted by
newschain

Actually, I’m not pregnant, says Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton has dismissed widespread speculation she is pregnant. It was reported by US outlets on Tuesday that the heiress and socialite, who turned 40 in February, was expecting her first child with new fiance Carter Reum. But, taking to her This Is Paris podcast, she said: “I woke up...
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

After Paris Hilton Pregnancy Rumors Swirl, The Reality Star Has A Great Response

A lot of people are beyond obsessed with celebrities and their assorted relationships at varying stages. And, while it's pretty natural to have at least a passing interest in how Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are handing their divorce, or how the rekindled romance between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck makes their many friends and family members feel, we also tend to think a lot about which famous folk are may or may not be in the process of procreating. Well, not long after word began to spread that the former star of The Simple Life, Paris Hilton, was expecting her first child, Hilton opened up with a great response.
CelebritiesPosted by
SheKnows

Britney Spears’ Dad Has More & More Stars Coming Out to Confirm His Behavior

In the late hours of June 30, the world learned that Britney Spears’ November 2020 request to have her father, Jamie Spears, removed as her co-conservator was denied by Judge Brenda Penny, according to CNN. This latest chapter in the pop star’s fight to regain her autonomy over her body and career comes after her brave testimony on June 23, where she detailed the trauma she’s endured under her conservatorship. After the ruling was announced, however, former collaborator Iggy Azalea took to Twitter to make more claims that seemingly indicated just how abusive Jamie Spears has allegedly been as his daughter’s co-conservator.

Comments / 0

Community Policy