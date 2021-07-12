Paris Hilton lands cooking show at Netflix

Netflix released a trailer for Paris Hilton’s “Cooking with Paris,” premiering on Aug. 4.
The six-episode series follows the titular Paris Hilton as she navigates new recipes, new ingredients and “exotic kitchen appliances.” She is joined by special guests who act as sous chefs, including Kim Kardashian, Nikki Glaser, Demi Lovato, Saweetie, Lele Pons, Kathy Hilton and Nicky Hilton.
Aaron Saidman, Eli Holzman, Rebecca Hertz and Hilton executive produce, with The Intellectual Property Corporation serving as the production company.
Watch the trailer below.
Also in today’s TV news roundup:
FIRST LOOKS
Steve Martin, Selena Gomez and Martin Short attempt to solve a murder in the trailer for...
Comments / 0