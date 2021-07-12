Two charged with discharging a firearm at Sonnenberg Park in Canandaigua

Police arrested a duo from Rochester after an incident on Sonnenberg Park.

Xander Moreno, 20, and Candy Suarez, 18, both of Rochester were arrested for discharging a firearm after officers responded to Sonnenberg Park for a disturbance.

The two are accused of discharging firearms that used compressed CO2 to propel a projectile out of the weapon while on park grounds.

Both were released on appearance tickets.

