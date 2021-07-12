Cancel
Canandaigua, NY

Two charged with discharging a firearm at Sonnenberg Park in Canandaigua

Posted by 
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IrkR5_0aud5Huz00

Police arrested a duo from Rochester after an incident on Sonnenberg Park.

Xander Moreno, 20, and Candy Suarez, 18, both of Rochester were arrested for discharging a firearm after officers responded to Sonnenberg Park for a disturbance.

The two are accused of discharging firearms that used compressed CO2 to propel a projectile out of the weapon while on park grounds.

Both were released on appearance tickets.

FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

