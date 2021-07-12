Police: Newark man faces felony contempt charges after domestic incident

Police arrested a 35-year-old Newark man on a number of felony contempt charges, as well as other counts following a disturbance on Parrish Street.

David Eldridge, 35, was charged with three counts of first-degree contempt, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, and harassment after a disturbance call.

He’s accused of having contact with a person who was protected by a court order. The physical altercation was witnessed by two children under the age of 17, prompting the child endangerment charges.

The charges will be answered at a later date in local court.

