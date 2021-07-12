Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newark, NY

Police: Newark man faces felony contempt charges after domestic incident

Posted by 
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sPhiN_0aud5Bcd00

Police arrested a 35-year-old Newark man on a number of felony contempt charges, as well as other counts following a disturbance on Parrish Street.

David Eldridge, 35, was charged with three counts of first-degree contempt, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, and harassment after a disturbance call.

He’s accused of having contact with a person who was protected by a court order. The physical altercation was witnessed by two children under the age of 17, prompting the child endangerment charges.

The charges will be answered at a later date in local court.

Want the latest headlines in your inbox each morning? Click here to sign up for our Morning Edition and Sunday Insight newsletters. They are dedicated to keeping you in the know. You can also download the FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad)

Comments / 0

FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newark, NY
Newark, NY
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#In Contempt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Iphone
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Corning, NYPosted by
FingerLakes1.com

Police arrest Corning man for hate crime

After the repeated and intentional harassment of a neighbor, a Corning man is facing a hate crime charge. Robert D. Robbins, 73, of Corning has been charged with first degree harassment in the form of a hate crime. Police say a charge like this in that area is rare. Due...
Waterloo, NYPosted by
FingerLakes1.com

Waterloo woman reported missing

Susan Ward, of Waterloo, has been reported as missing for over 24 hours. She was last seen driving a gray Dodge Caravan with the license number HHT4459. She does not have her cell phone with her. Anyone with information should call the Waterloo Police Department at 315-539-2022. Want the latest...

Comments / 0

Community Policy