Erick Fedde was out after 1 1⁄3 innings pitched in which he gave up three hits, four walks, and six earned runs. Jake Cronenworth completed the cycle with an infield single in the sixth, after doubling in the second, hitting two-out triple in the third, and a homer in the fifth, and it was 13-4 in the San Diego Padres after 4 1⁄2 innings with the Nationals in the nation’s capital, and 24-8 when this one ended. Yeah, baseball is back. Uh...yep. Let’s all hope tomorrow will be better.