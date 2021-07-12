Police: Canandaigua woman resists arrest after incident on Chapin St.

Police arrested a Canandaigua woman on a number of charges following an incident on Chapin Street.

Jillian Gurger, 39, was charged with open container, resisting arrest, and harassment after officers responded to a disturbance call on Chapin Street.

Following an investigation it was determined that Gurger was in possession of an open bottle of alcohol while on a public sidewalk.

While being taken into custody- she resisted arrest, and spit in an officer’s face.

The charges will be answered at a later date.

