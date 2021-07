Could the Red Sox have drafted the next Mookie Betts?. In the second round of the MLB Draft on Monday, the Red Sox selected University of Florida centerfielder Jud Fabian. Fabian, who bats right-handed and throws left-handed hit .249/.364/.560 with 20 home runs and 10 doubles in 59 games in this past season, which earned him All-SEC first team honors as well as the All-SEC defensive team for his play in the outfield.