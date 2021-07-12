Virginia Care Specialists will expand practice at Warrenton cancer center in September
Beginning Sept. 1, Fauquier residents will again be able to seek oncology care in Warrenton. Virginia Cancer Specialists, an independent group of physicians that provides medical oncology and hematology services, has leased space in the Fauquier Health Cancer Center. Four physicians will rotate through the offices on the corner of Carriage House Road and Shirley Avenue, seeing patients and supervising care at the center’s infusion center.www.fauquier.com
