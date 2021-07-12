Police: Disturbance on Parrish St. leads to charges in Canandaigua

The Canandaigua Police Department reports the arrest of a 38-year-old following a disturbance call on Parrish Street.

Benita Armstrong, 38, was charged with harassment after allegedly striking another person in the face.

She also bit another person’s finger during the altercation.

Armstrong was taken to the Ontario County Jail pending arraignment.

