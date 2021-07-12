Police: Rome man charged with harassment after incident at Canandaigua business

Police report the arrest of a 20-year-old Rome man following an investigation on South Main Street.

Kyle Clark, 20, of Rome was charged with harassment after the disturbance- where he allegedly had physical contact with another person.

No other details about the incident were released- including the extent of that contact or injuries to the victim.

Clark was issued an appearance ticket and will answer the charge at a later date.

