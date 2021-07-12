Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Canandaigua, NY

Police: Rome man charged with harassment after incident at Canandaigua business

Posted by 
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e4Fst_0aud4e3n00

Police report the arrest of a 20-year-old Rome man following an investigation on South Main Street.

Kyle Clark, 20, of Rome was charged with harassment after the disturbance- where he allegedly had physical contact with another person.

No other details about the incident were released- including the extent of that contact or injuries to the victim.

Clark was issued an appearance ticket and will answer the charge at a later date.

Want the latest headlines in your inbox each morning? Click here to sign up for our Morning Edition and Sunday Insight newsletters. They are dedicated to keeping you in the know. You can also download the FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad)

Comments / 0

FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rome, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Rome, NY
Canandaigua, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Canandaigua, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Android
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Iphone
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
iPad
Related
Corning, NYPosted by
FingerLakes1.com

Police arrest Corning man for hate crime

After the repeated and intentional harassment of a neighbor, a Corning man is facing a hate crime charge. Robert D. Robbins, 73, of Corning has been charged with first degree harassment in the form of a hate crime. Police say a charge like this in that area is rare. Due...
Arcadia, NYPosted by
FingerLakes1.com

Arcadia man facing felony assault, contempt, and family offense charges after investigation

The Wayne County Sheriff’s office reports the arrest of an Arcadia man on a superior court warrant on a number of charges- including felony assault and contempt. Deputies arrested Alexis Lebron, 23, of Arcadia for charges including first-degree criminal contempt, aggravated family offense, second-degree criminal contempt, fourth-degree criminal mischief, failure to appear, second-degree assault, and additional charges of assault, contempt, and aggravated family offense.

Comments / 0

Community Policy