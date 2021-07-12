A common ancestor for cells involved in hearing and touch

Clinical outcomes from granulocyte transfusion (GTX) are disadvantaged by the short shelf life and compromised function of donor neutrophils. Spontaneous neutrophil death is heterogeneous and mediated by multiple pathways. Leveraging mechanistic knowledge and pharmacological screening, we identified a combined treatment, caspases–lysosomal membrane permeabilization–oxidant–necroptosis inhibition plus granulocyte colony-stimulating factor (CLON-G), which altered neutrophil fate by simultaneously targeting multiple cell death pathways. CLON-G prolonged human and mouse neutrophil half-life in vitro from less than 1 day to greater than 5 days. CLON-G–treated aged neutrophils had equivalent morphology and function to fresh neutrophils, with no impairment to critical effector functions including phagocytosis, bacterial killing, chemotaxis, and reactive oxygen species production. Transfusion with stored CLON-G–treated 3-day-old neutrophils enhanced host defenses, alleviated infection-induced tissue damage, and prolonged survival as effectively as transfusion with fresh neutrophils in a clinically relevant murine GTX model of neutropenia-related bacterial pneumonia and systemic candidiasis. Last, CLON-G treatment prolonged the shelf life and preserved the function of apheresis-collected human GTX products both ex vivo and in vivo in immunodeficient mice. Thus, CLON-G treatment represents an effective and applicable clinical procedure for the storage and application of neutrophils in transfusion medicine, providing a therapeutic strategy for improving GTX efficacy.
