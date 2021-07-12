Berks man charged in Capitol insurrection will remain behind bars, federal judge rules

A Fleetwood man charged with assaulting three police officers and a member of the news media during the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol will remain behind bars. Alan W. Byerly was ordered by U.S. Magistrate Judge Henry S. Perkin on Monday to remain in custody pending the transfer of his case to the U.S. District Court in Washington. The decision was made during a virtual hearing to determine his identity, his detention status and whether there was probable cause to warrant his arrest.