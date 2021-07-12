Cancel
Symbionts sans frontieres: Bacterial partners travel the world

By Max Planck Society
Phys.org
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis pandemic year has restricted international travel for humans. Not so for some microscopic bacteria in the ocean: They partner up with clams living in the sand beneath the shimmering waters of coastal habitats throughout the globe. According to research by scientists from the Max Planck Institute for Marine Microbiology in Bremen and the University of Vienna now published in PNAS, the bacterial symbionts living in lucinid gills travel the world without borders.

