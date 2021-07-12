Columbus man pleads guilty to firearms, false reports
A Columbus Township man on July 8 pleaded guilty to a host of charges stemming from an incident in June 2020 in the 40000 block of Route 6. Daniel W. Heidler, 36, pleaded guilty before Judge Gregory J. Hammond in the Warren County Court of Common Pleas to a first-degree felony count of possession of firearm prohibited; a third-degree felony charge of fleeing or attempting to elude police; a second-degree misdemeanor count of false reports - falsely incriminating another; operating a meth lab — a second-degree felony; one misdemeanor count of possession of controlled substance; one second-degree felony count of receiving stolen property; and a third-degree felony count of receiving stolen property.www.thecorryjournal.com
