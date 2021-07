Lakewood Ranch took over the No. 1 spot as the nation's top master-planned selling community in a report released today by real estate consulting firm RCLCO. With 1,535 sales through the first half of 2021, Lakewood Ranch is 83% higher than last year's pace of 838 homes sold. That percentage increase in sales was by far the most among the top 20 master-planned selling communities in the nation.