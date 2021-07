If you're looking for a large screen TV, but you also don't want to go bankrupt trying to get one then TCL is where you want to look. The TCL S434 75-inch 4K smart Android TV is on sale today at Best Buy, and you can get it for just $899.99. That's $100 off its regular price, and it's also $100 better than the similar 75-inch S435 (the difference being Roku TV's smart platform vs. Android TV). You can also find this price at Walmart.