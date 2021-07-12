Cancel
The Biden Antitrust Revolution

By John Cassid y
The New Yorker
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2018, Tim Wu, a Columbia law professor, published a book arguing that giant corporate monopolies represented not merely an economic burden on the American economy but a serious threat to democracy. The Gilded Age of a century ago showed how “extreme economic concentration yields gross inequality and material suffering, feeding an appetite for nationalist and extremist leadership,” Wu wrote, in “The Curse of Bigness.” “If we learned one thing from the Gilded Age, it should have been this: The road to fascism and dictatorship is paved with failures of economic policy to serve the needs of the general public.”

