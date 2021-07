Disney’s Magic Bake-Off will premiere on August 13th and this family show has given us some more photos to look at as we get ready to see will make some winning recipes. Dara Rene and Issac Ryan Brown will be hosting along with Disneyland Resort Pastry Chef Graciela Gomez judging the kid bakers as they go through baking challenges. Each episode will have different bakers as there will be a winner each show with the winning recipe also being featured with a Tastemade video which you can find on Disney Channel and Tastemade social media. This is great and we wish that all baking shows did something similar.