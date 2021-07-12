Cancel
Move over, Mars: Why the moons of Jupiter and Saturn may be key to finding alien life

By Tom Metcalfe
Cover picture for the articleIn the hunt for life outside Earth, Mars is old news. “I think I’d rate Enceladus now over Europa, and there were people who were saying Europa was a better prospect than Mars,” said Seth Shostak, the senior astronomer of the SETI Institute, a nonprofit organization near San Francisco that specializes in the search for life outside Earth. “So our ideas about where we might find critters of some sort keeps changing.”

