Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Michael Olise is Patrick Vieira's first signing as Crystal Palace manager, cost just £8m from Reading and has taken the No 7 shirt... the precocious 19-year-old could be spearheading the Eagles attack this season and is a hugely exciting prospect

By Max Mathews For Mailonline
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 17 days ago

Michael Olise is now a Crystal Palace player, and for only £8million, a sentence that will cause as much dismay in Berkshire as it will excitement in South London.

The 19-year-old attacking midfielder signed a five-year contract with the club on Thursday, joining from Reading and in doing so becoming the first signing of new manager Patrick Vieira's tenure at Selhurst Park.

So what will the precocious star bring to Vieira's side, how will he fit in and what can fans expect?

Below, Sportsmail runs the rule over the talented teenager who could be spearheading the Eagles attack in no time at all...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39BxyF_0aud2xVw00
Crystal Palace announced the signing of Michael Olise (pictured) from Reading on Thursday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P3BfT_0aud2xVw00
The attacking midfielder, 19, is the first signing for new Palace manager Patrick Vieira (right)

Legendary former Arsenal midfielder Vieira was announced on Sunday. Four days later, Olise was confirmed. That speaks to the proactiveness of the club.

With Vieira - an authoritative figure from his stellar playing days - confirmed, Palace moved quickly, activating an £8m release clause and finalising personal terms for a player they have long observed and admired. And now they have him.

After breaking through at the Madejski as a 17-year-old, he made 22 appearances in 2019-20 before cementing his place in the side last season, with 19 goal involvements in 46 games in all competitions.

As a player, Olise is left-footed, and is suited to a right-sided attacking midfield role which allows him to cut in on his stronger foot. He can also play as a No 10, centrally behind a striker, positional versatility which may see him dovetail nicely with other Palace attackers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42KZny_0aud2xVw00
Olise (right) was named in EFL Young Player of the Year and lined up in the Championship Team of the Season after a stellar campaign with 19 goal involvements (12 assists, seven goals)

He is, as a former Chelsea and Manchester City youth player, very comfortable and confident on the ball, happy to take on defenders himself to create opportunities or come deeper to pick up the ball from defence or midfield and drive forwards.

The Hammersmith-born star's strengths include dribbling, and an excellent weight of pass which allows him to link up with team-mates and send incisive through-balls for players in front of him, with a surprising physicality and change of pace despite his lithe frame.

Olise is also the possessor of a cultured left foot (you rarely hear of cultured right foots) which can deliver testing, dipping set pieces, whether corners, free-kicks or penalties, and many of his 12 assists last season came from those situations.

Those dozen assists, along with seven goals, saw him named in last season's Championship Team of the Year and receive the EFL Young Player of the Year award.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MhUTn_0aud2xVw00
His strengths include dribbling and passing

Stylistically, he is not far from Eberechi Eze, another gifted attacking midfielder who went from the Championship to SE25 and impressed to such an extent he was set to be named in Gareth Southgate's provisional England squad for Euro 2020; mirroring that stratospheric rise is not beyond the realms of possibility for Olise.

Unfortunately, Eze suffered an unfortunate Achilles injury - but fans will hope he can make a similarly stellar step up to the Premier League. A 'street baller' like Eze, he glides and weaves past opponents with gleeful abandon and retains the ball cleverly and calmly.

A front four of Wilfried Zaha, assuming he stays, Eze, when fit, and Olise behind a firing Christian Benteke is a mouthwatering prospect for Eagles fans and a highly worrying one for defenders.

Even if the out-of-contract Andros Townsend stays, with Eze out for the long term and Zaha potentially leaving Olise can expect to see plenty of first-team action despite his tender age and inexperience at top-flight level. He has also taken the No 7 shirt, reflecting this likely immediate step into the first-team.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mWd8g_0aud2xVw00
Olise is also a proficient set-piece taker with corners, free-kicks and penalties in his armoury

He would likely slot in on the right side of midfield in a 4-2-3-1 or 4-4-2, perhaps behind the striker to initially absolve him of much defensive responsibility, or at right forward in a 4-3-3, with Townsend acting as an experienced example to him in the same way he guided Aaron Wan-Bissaka's development.

Chairman Steve Parish was unlikely to play down his first major signing of the summer, but he spoke with real vigour and enthusiasm about the twice-capped France U18 international.

He said: 'I’m delighted that Michael has joined us at Crystal Palace. We have been impressed by his consistent performances for Reading at such a young age. He clearly has an abundance of talent that I'm sure will excite all of our supporters, and clearly shows our direction of travel for this window.'

Much has been written about the ageing, creaking first team, the oldest by average age in the division, and fresh blood being sorely needed. Younger players like Olise, if they fail to impress, could likely be sold on for the price the club paid or even a profit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZDlSY_0aud2xVw00
He is hoping to mirror the rise of Eberechi Eze (left), who signed for Palace from Queens Park Rangers last summer and made a stellar step up to the Premier League from the Championship

But there is little concern about Olise's talent, and there is a real hope that he can make the kind of transformative attacking impact Eze did last season and Zaha has for years. This, in short, is the kind of signing Palace need to be making.

What will particularly stick in the craw for Reading fans will be the cut-price cost. £8m, these days, for an English attacker, is peanuts, particularly when Emiliano Buendia moved to Aston Villa for around £35m and Ollie Watkins (£30m), Ben Godfrey (£25m) and Said Benrahma (£25m) moved for similar fees.

Admittedly, the £8m minimum fee release clause was built into the contract and Olise may not have signed a deal without it, but given the recent examples of previous fees, Palace will feel they have themselves a bargain and Reading will curse another cheap departure.

Reading fan Ed Ryding said on Twitter: 'Norwich got a total of £80m for three academy players. Lewis - £15m, Godfrey - £25m, Buendia - £40m. We’ve got £8m for Olise, (Omar) Richards, & (Danny) Loader, combined.

'Three very highly rated academy players, with the two latter players going to Bayern & Porto. The #readingfc way'. Ouch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JcnWe_0aud2xVw00
Given that Emi Buendia moved from Norwich to Aston Villa for £35million, Reading will feel frustrated that the release clause the Eagles paid to sign Olise was as low as just £8m

Buendia more than doubled Olise's goals tally, has Premier League experience, and is less of a raw, unpolished player, but is he worth four times as much? Almost certainly not.

It is also early to already leap aboard the hype train or proclaim the second coming before Olise has even set foot on the pitch for Palace.

But yes, Michael Akpovie Olise is exactly the kind of player Crystal Palace want to sign. Young, hungry, fearless, skilful, promising. London and proud. In that way, he is also a personification of the kind of club they want to be.

He's not a panacea to all Palace's problems; there is work yet to do. But it's a hell of a start.

Comments / 0

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

216K+
Followers
82K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wilfried Zaha
Person
Gareth Southgate
Person
Eberechi Eze
Person
Patrick Vieira
Person
Andros Townsend
Person
Ollie Watkins
Person
Christian Benteke
Person
Michael Olise
Person
Ben Godfrey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crystal Palace#Chelsea#Eagles#Arsenal#Championship Team Of#The Premier League#France U18 International
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Premier League
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
Related
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Joel Ward hands new Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira a boost as out-of-contract right back commits his future to the club by signing two-year deal... which will give the former Portsmouth defender a testimonial as he gets set to pass a DECADE at the club

Crystal Palace defender Joel Ward has signed a new two-year deal with the club. The right back has spent the last nine seasons at Selhurst Park and this latest contract will take his association with the Eagles beyond a decade, earning him a testimonial. Ward, 31, was set to be...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Crystal Palace set to beat Leeds to signing of Peterborough teenage starlet Adler Nascimento on a professional contract - as Patrick Vieira continues squad overhaul

Crystal Palace are set to win the race for Peterborough starlet Adler Nascimento. Peterborough were hoping to persuade teenage forward Nascimiento to stay after offering him a new scholarship and professional deal. But the promising Portuguese youngster, 16, is instead on the verge of finalising a move to the Selhurst...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Joel Ward signs new contract with Crystal Palace

Joel Ward has signed a two-year contract extension with Crystal Palace to 2023. The right-back has spent the last nine seasons at Selhurst Park and this latest contract will take his association with the Eagles beyond a decade. Ward, 31, was set to be a free agent this summer but...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Vieira adds Wilson to Crystal Palace coaching staff

Kristian Wilson has been appointed first-team coach at Crystal Palace. Forging his coaching career in Sheffield United's Academy working with players like Kyle Walker and Harry Maguire, Wilson then moved to Manchester City, where he met Vieira and became part of the manager's Elite Development Squad coaching team. Wilson went...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Patrick Vieira gets off to the perfect start as Crystal Palace manager with wantaway star man Wilfried Zaha scoring the winner against League Two Walsall in pre-season friendly

New Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira ensured his tenure got off to the perfect start with a routine 1-0 win over League Two Walsall in the Eagles' first pre-season friendly. Having finished 14th in the Premier League last year and said goodbye to Roy Hodgson, Vieira's remit is to bring...
Premier Leaguegoal.com

Olise: Which country should Crystal Palace winger represent?

Goal readers have had their say and the popular opinion has it that the teenager should pick the Super Eagles instead of the Three Lions or Les Bleus. Michael Olise should represent the Nigeria national team at international level instead of England, France, or Algeria, according to Goal readers. Born...
Premier Leaguenevermanagealone.com

NMA Spotlight: New Crystal Palace Manager Patrick Vieira

Back in the early 1900s, the words “Crystal Palace” were not always associated with the now-famous football club. Crystal Palace was an iconic cast-iron and plate-glass structure in London, designed by architect Joseph Paxton for Prince Albert’s 1851 Great Exposition. The monumental masterpiece of Victorian times was burned down to the ground due to a fire accident in November 1936.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Watch: Marc Guehi on Crystal Palace, Vieira and Swansea loan

Marc Guehi discusses his move from Chelsea to Crystal Palace. The defender has joined Crystal Palace in a £20m deal in the last 24 hours and here we hear from Guehi on his first day as an Eagles player. Guehi discusses his decision to move to Palace, his first conversation...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Crystal Palace enquire over Schalke defender Ozan Kabak as his cash-strapped club prepare to drop their price tag for former Liverpool star... with Patrick Vieira an admirer of young centre back's experience

Crystal Palace have asked about Schalke centre back Ozan Kabak, who was on loan at Liverpool last season. The 21-year old also has interest from Bundesliga clubs as financially stricken Schalke consider dropping their asking price. Palace added Marc Guehi from Chelsea this week but have been monitoring developments with...
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Crystal Palace could land Bundesliga striker for only €15m as he’s told he can leave this summer

Crystal Palace have bags of pace and adventure in their attack just now, but it’s always important to have someone reliable who can score goals on a regular basis. French forward Alassane Plea has scored at least 10 goals in each of his last four seasons, and a report from Sport Witness has indicated that he will be allowed to leave Borussia Monchengladbach this summer.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Crystal Palace on the brink of signing Joachim Andersen in a £23m move from Lyon as Patrick Vieira ramps up his Selhurst Park rebuild with the defender who spent last season on loan with Fulham

Crystal Palace are closing on a £23million deal for Lyon defender Joachim Andersen and remain in talks over Schalke’s Ozan Kabak. Palace are hopeful of signing Denmark international Andersen, 25, this week on a five year deal for £18.5m plus add-ons. The centre-back was on loan at Fulham last season....

Comments / 0

Community Policy