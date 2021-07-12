Cancel
Alleghany County, NC

Flood Advisory issued for Alleghany, Ashe by NWS

weather.gov
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 15:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of flooding, including mudslides or flooded roads, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Alleghany; Ashe The National Weather Service in Blacksburg has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern Alleghany NC County in northwestern North Carolina Eastern Ashe County in northwestern North Carolina * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 300 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Jefferson... West Jefferson Laurel Springs... Glendale Springs Scottville... Wagoner Piney Creek This includes the following streams and drainages Naked Creek, Elk Creek, Grassy Creek, Little Peak Creek, Meadow Fork, Darnell Creek, Little Phoenix Creek, Crab Fork, New River, Dog Creek, Mulberry Creek and Beaver Creek. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

