Dave Mustaine Shares Sneak Peek of New Megadeth Bassist

This interview was published in a November 2017 issue of Kerrang!. Almost four years ago, Joey Jordison​’s world was turned upside down. On December 12, 2013, Slipknot announced that they had parted ways with the drumming powerhouse, one of their founding members. While details surrounding the decision were not forthcoming at the time, the drummer was also battling a debilitating condition called transverse myelitis – a form of multiple sclerosis, where sufferers experience an inflammation of the spinal cord which dulls electrical signals in the central nervous system. He lost the use of his legs, and if you’ve ever gawped in awe at his POV drumming videos and wondered how he played his double kick drums at such blurring speed during the Iowan nonet’s shows, then you’ll understand the gravity of his diagnosis.