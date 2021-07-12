Flood Warning issued for Hancock, McDonough by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 13:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-13 20:12:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued late tonight. Target Area: Hancock; McDonough The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois La Moine River at Colmar affecting Hancock and McDonough Counties. River Forecasts include past precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. The Flood Warning is now in effect until tomorrow evening The Flood Warning continues for the La Moine River at Colmar. * Until tomorrow evening. * At 1:45 PM CDT Monday the stage was 20.8 feet. * Flood stage is 20.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...gradually falling * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 7.3 feet early Monday afternoon. * Impact...At 20.0 feet, Water affects the lowest portions of Lambert Road and affects Lamar Road approximately 100 feet north of the intersection with County Road 26. * Impact...At 22.5 feet, Water affects lower roads around Birmingham.