14 of the best Dolby Atmos movie scenes to test your home cinema sound

No matter if you’re watching a great movie, saving the planet in a video game or cheering for your favorite team during the Superbowl, one thing must be on point to enhance the entire experience - The sound. But setting up the perfect sound system at home can overwhelm even the most tech-savvy person in this age of electronics and gadgets. Figuring out the best setup that matches your entertainment needs and deciding which devices to combine can take a lot of trial and error, and most people these days don’t have the time or the patience to figure it all out. So, wouldn’t it be nice if a hub brought all the best sound system pieces together and helped the consumer quickly build an audio system that fit their needs?