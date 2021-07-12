Special Weather Statement issued for Mifflin by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-12 13:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Mifflin A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT PARTS OF MIFFLIN COUNTY UNTIL 330 PM EDT At 259 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm over Allensville, moving east at 15 mph. Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph are possible. Locations impacted include Lewistown, Burnham, Belleville, Highland Park, Yeagertown, Strodes Mills, Juniata Terrace, Allensville, McVeytown, Longfellow and Atkinson Mills.alerts.weather.gov
