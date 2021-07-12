Cancel
Macon County, IL

Flood Advisory issued for Macon by NWS

weather.gov
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 13:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-13 20:12:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Macon The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Central Macon County in central Illinois * Until 515 PM CDT. * At 1120 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This is causing urban and small stream flooding. Between 3 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Decatur, Forsyth, Maroa, Harristown, Warrensburg, Blue Mound, Niantic, Boody and Elwin. Additional rainfall of 1 inch is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

