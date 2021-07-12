Cancel
Restaurants

Papa John's to lay out $2.5M in hiring, referral, appreciation bonuses

By Lucas Manfredi
fox5ny.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePapa John's expects to dole out $2.5 million to its approximately 14,000 front-line team members through the end of 2021 in the form of hiring, referral and appreciation bonuses. The pizza chain's new bonus program offers $50 referral bonuses for corporate team members for every new hire they bring in,...

