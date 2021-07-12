Papa John's to lay out $2.5M in hiring, referral, appreciation bonuses

As the COVID-19 vaccination drive progresses, the demand for dining out is rising. Pent-up demand and significant improvement in food delivery systems are expected to drive the restaurant industry's growth in 2021. As such, we believe Pizza delivery stocks Papa John's (PZZA) and Domino's (DPZ) are likely to benefit from the industry tailwinds. But which of these stocks is a better buy now? Read more to find out.Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA), which is based in Louisville, Ky., operates and franchises pizza restaurants and provides delivery services internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants; North America Commissaries; North America Franchising; and International Operations. Ann Arbor, Mich.-based Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) is a well-known pizza company that operates globally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores; International Franchise; and Supply Chain.