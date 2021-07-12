Special Weather Statement issued for Dallas, Ellis, Kaufman by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 09:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-12 14:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to minor flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Dallas; Ellis; Kaufman SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL KAUFMAN...NORTHERN ELLIS AND SOUTHERN DALLAS COUNTIES UNTIL 245 PM CDT At 159 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Kaufman to Wilmer to near Cedar Hill. Movement was southeast at 10 mph. Heavy rainfall and winds of up to 45 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Dallas, Grand Prairie, Mesquite, Desoto, Cedar Hill, Duncanville, Lancaster, Waxahachie, Balch Springs, Ennis, Midlothian, Terrell, Seagoville, Forney, Glenn Heights, Red Oak, Kaufman, Hutchins, Wilmer and Ovilla.