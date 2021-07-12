Cancel
Hunt County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Hunt, Rains, Van Zandt by NWS

weather.gov
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 14:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-12 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to minor flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. If on or near Lake Tawakoni, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Hunt; Rains; Van Zandt SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTH CENTRAL HUNT...NORTHEASTERN KAUFMAN...NORTHWESTERN VAN ZANDT AND SOUTHWESTERN RAINS COUNTIES UNTIL 215 PM CDT At 140 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Lake Tawakoni State Park to 6 miles east of Kaufman. Movement was east at 20 mph. Heavy rainfall and wind gusts up to 45 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Terrell, Kaufman, Canton, Wills Point, West Tawakoni, Edgewood, Emory, East Tawakoni, Hawk Cove, Fruitvale, Lake Tawakoni State Park, Point, Oak Grove, Post Oak Bend City and Oak Ridge.

alerts.weather.gov

