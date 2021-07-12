Cancel
Billie Eilish promises fans the unexpected in new album

Lake Geneva Regional News
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBillie Eilish has explained that her goal for her highly anticipated second studio album, ‘Happier Than Ever’, was to create something unexpected for her fans.

Behind Viral VideosPosted by
People

Billie Eilish Laughs Off TikTok Critics Who Claim She's in a 'Flop Era': 'Eat My Dust'

Billie Eilish is dismissing her detractors. In a recent TikTok post set to her song "NDA," the 19-year-old artist shared a video of herself smiling and rolling her eyes with text on the screen that read, "is it just me or is billie in her flop era like why does she suck now..." Eilish wrote in the caption that this type of comment is "literally all i see on this app" lately.
After Apology: Billie Eilish Posts a New Selfie

Does this make Billie Eilish (19) remorseful? Serious accusations were made against the “Bad Guy” singer after a video surfaced on the Internet showing her allegedly making racist statements towards people of Asian origin. The American singer had apologized immediately to her community after the scandal. Now, for the first time, she posted a picture of herself on the net.
Billie Eilish's Mom and Team Were 'Losing Their Minds' on 'NDA' Video Set: Watch Behind-the-Scenes Footage

Billie Eilish had her mom and team worried sick on the set of her terrifying new "NDA" music video. On Friday (July 9), the 19-year-old daredevil released her dark new single with an accompanying self-directed visual in which 25 professional stunt drivers skillfully weave around her on a pitch-black road in the dead of night. The experience left Eilish's mother and professional crew terrified, as evidenced by some behind-the-scenes footage the singer shared on Instagram.
CinemaBlend

Billie Eilish Has A Message For The Fans Saying It's Her Flop Era

As Billie Eilish gets ready to release her next album Happier Than Ever, the 19-year-old No Time To Die singer has been dealing with some public pushback. In anticipation for the release, Eilish has dyed her hair platinum blonde, posed for a corset magazine shoot to promote body positivity and had to apologize for mouthing a racial slur in a video from her preteen years. What now? Well, apparently some of her fans are calling her recent music her “flop era.”
Billie Eilish is ashamed

Pop singer Billie Eilish is deeply ashamed of her past behavior. The 19-year-old singer was last in the headlines after an old video surfaced showing her listening to Tyler the Creators hit “Fish” as a young teenager. Billie also put a racist abusive word in her mouth. The process had already caused a stir last month.
Amomama

Billie Eilish's Remarkable Career before Turning Nineteen

Billie Eilish, stage name of Billie Eilish Pirate Baird O'Connell, of Irish and Scottish descent, is a world-famous 19-year-old American singer-songwriter. Winner of 6 Grammy Awards, Billie Eilish is the youngest songwriter ever to win such awards, including Best Song, Best Album, and Best New Artist. Billie Eilish is one...
Rolling Stone

See Billie Eilish and Finneas Perform Acoustic Live Version of ‘Your Power’

Billie Eilish and Finneas shared an acoustic live rendition of her Happier Than Ever single “Your Power” Sunday. Like the version the duo played virtually in the desert for The Late Show, this powerful “official live” performance — filmed in one shot, with the camera dollying back and forth down a long curtained hallway — features Eilish and Finneas accompanied only by an acoustic guitar. Speaking to Rolling Stone for our recent cover story about the impact of “Your Power,” about a relationship between a young girl and an older man, Eilish said, “I feel like people actually really, really listened to the lyrics. I was scared for it to come out because it’s my favorite song I’ve ever written. I felt the world didn’t deserve it.” Happier Than Ever arrives July 30th. Six months later, Eilish will embark on her world tour in support of the album, with North American dates set to start in February 2022. The singer is also set to headline this year’s Austin City Limits, Firefly, Governors Ball and Life Is Beautiful festivals.
Deezer's Adam Read on Billie Eilish's streaming impact with the Happier Than Ever campaign

There are big expectations for the release of Billie Eilish’s new album Happier Than Ever (Polydor/Interscope) on July 30. The campaign builds on the huge success of Eilish’s debut studio album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? The No.1 LP has spent well over two years in the UK Top 50 and has sales of 682,865, according to the Official Charts Company.
Billie Eilish releases ‘Your Power’ Vevo exclusive performance

“Your Power” is the first of four Vevo exclusive performance videos. Vevo announces the release of Billie Eilish’s Official Live Performance of “Your Power” off her forthcoming album, Happier Than Ever via Darkroom/Interscope Records. Vevo’s Official Live Performances are the result of close creative collaboration with artists and their teams, resulting in a series of very special exclusive performances.
Billie Eilish Details New BBC Special, ‘Up Close’

Billie Eilish has announced details of her new BBC special, Billie Eilish: Up Close. The programme will be broadcast in support of the singer’s second album Happier Than Ever, which is set for release this coming Friday, July 30. After the special was previously hinted at last month, Billie Eilish:...
Finneas Speaks Out About Fake Billie Eilish Fan Account

Finneas has had it with the Twitter account @BilliesUpdates, a fake fan account that tweets false information about the “Bad Guy” singer. Billie Eilish’s older brother and production partner wrote on Twitter Tuesday (July 27th), “Honestly I just wish they’d label this account satire like the onion or something. I have no problem with a joke as long as people know it’s a joke”
Billie Eilish didn't feel 'very talented'

Billie Eilish felt like she "wasn't very talented". The 19-year-old star had a period of "self-reflection" while working on her new album 'Happier Than Ever', and she has now reached a point where she is "much more confident" in her work. She told VEVO: "Before, I always felt under pressure...
Daily Mirror

Billie Eilish admits she could cry over new album after being told she's a 'flop'

Billie Eilish says she could cry thinking about her hotly anticipated second album as she prepares to share the new record with fans following a bitter backlash against her. The 19-year-old pop singer is gearing up to unleash her new album, Happier Than Ever, which is due for release on Friday – following on from her chart topping debut When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? which was released more than two years ago.
Q97.9

Billie Eilish Knows You Think She’s in Her ‘Flop Era’

Billie Eilish took to social media on Sunday night (July 11) to clap back at haters who dissed her latest music. Set to her new single "NDA," the pop singer posted a TikTok video of herself rolling her eyes and grinning to onscreen text that reads, "is it just me or is billie in her flop era like why does she suck now..."
Billie Eilish, Demi Lovato, Doja Cat Booked for 2021 Global Citizen Live

Billie Eilish, Demi Lovato and Doja Cat are only a few of the heavy hitters lined up to perform at the 2021 Global Citizen Live concert. According to Global Citizen‘s site, the ladies join a list of over 30 artists on the 24-hour broadcast that will take place on Saturday, September 25 and will be simulcast across a number of broadcast channels and internet platforms including ABC, BBC, FX, ABC News Live, YouTube, Twitter and Hulu.
‘That’s nuts’: Billie Eilish breaks Apple Music record before album’s release

Billie Eilish hopes her new album “doesn’t disappoint” after it broke a record before its release. The ‘my future’ hitmaker drops her second studio album ‘Happier Than Ever’ on July 30, and the follow-up to 2019’s record-breaking ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’ has become the most pre-added album in Apple Music history with over 1,028,000 fans eager to get the LP in their ears first.
Elton John Praises Billie Eilish And Lorde

Elton John is celebrating the 300th episode of his show, “Rocket Hour.” The British legend says the show has kept him up to date on new music and artists who he says “blew his mind.”. John cites Billie Eilish, Lorde, Dua Lipa, and Channel Tres as artists he’s been intrigued...
Inhaler Rip Through Cover of Billie Eilish's 'Your Power'

Irish rockers Inhaler celebrated the release of their debut album It Won't Always Be Like This on Wednesday night (July 14) by busting out a surprise cover of Billie Eilish's "Your Power" during their BBC Radio 1 live session with Annie Mac. Singer Eli Hewson joked with Mac that it...

