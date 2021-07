BRANDON, S.D. — It was a beautiful night in brandon to be out on the track and we begin in the Race Savers Sprint car series. It’s Casey Abbas who gets his first win since July of 2016. In the late model Street Stock, after 20 years of racing Jim Pruett of Sioux Falls wins his first ever feature race at Husets. Lastly in the 410 Outlaw Sprint, Justin Henderson crosses the finish line first for his 4th win of the season.