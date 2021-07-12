Highland Village targets key areas for new sidewalks

The Goddard School of McKinney at Trinity Falls is under construction and projected to open in early 2022. The school will be located at 7300 Steiger Trail. When construction on the new 11,255-square-foot early childhood education center is complete, it will have 10 classrooms, an indoor gym with a rock wall and two outdoor playgrounds. This will be the third Goddard School to open in McKinney and will join more than 17 locations that are open or under construction in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, per a statement from The Goddard School.