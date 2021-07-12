Cancel
Highland Village, TX

Highland Village targets key areas for new sidewalks

By Valerie Wigglesworth
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
 17 days ago
The Highland Village City Council voted June 22 to authorize a contract with DBi Services LLC for its 2021 Sidewalk Improvements project. Construction is expected to begin by the end of July. Work includes (A) building a five-foot-wide sidewalk along Highland Village Road from the Municipal Complex to Sellmeyer Lane to increase safety. (B) A six-foot-wide concrete walking track at Victoria Park will replace the existing track. Crews will also (C) complete the sidewalk along Brazos Boulevard from Brazos Park to Medina Drive.

