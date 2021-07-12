Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Bonus pay for essential workers varied widely across states

Posted by 
Panhandle Post
Panhandle Post
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

KANSAS CITY (AP) — For putting their health on the line during the coronavirus pandemic, prison guards in Missouri got an extra $250 per paycheck. Teachers in Georgia received $1,000 bonuses. And in Vermont, nurses, janitors, retail workers and many others got as much as $2,000. Over the past year,...

panhandlepost.com

Comments / 0

Panhandle Post

Panhandle Post

Alliance, NE
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
790K+
Views
ABOUT

Alliance, Chadron and Nebraska Panhandle News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://panhandlepost.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Minnesota State
State
Vermont State
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
State
Illinois State
State
Louisiana State
State
Georgia State
State
Oregon State
State
Hawaii State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Parson
Person
David Ige
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Infrastructure#Ap#Associated Press#The American Rescue Plan#Democratic#Brookings Institution#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Nursing Homes
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Walmart
News Break
Federal Aid
Related
POTUSNew York Post

Trump vows ‘we won’t mask our children’ in wake of new CDC recommendation

Former President Donald Trump blasted the Biden administration Tuesday after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended indoor mask mandates in most areas of the US as well as in all K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status. “We won’t go back,” the 45th president said. “We won’t mask...
POTUSWashington Post

Biden to federal workers: Get vaccinated or face restrictions

President Biden announced Thursday that all federal employees and on-site contractors will have to be vaccinated against the coronavirus or be required to wear masks and undergo repeated testing, an order that will affect millions of workers and is designed to be a model for other employers. The new policy,...
Oregon StateConnecticut Post

Oregon governor weighs vaccine mandate for state workers

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown is “examining" whether to require that state workers get vaccinated, as the highly transmissible delta variant continues to spread across the state and COVID-19 cases spike. Elsewhere, in California and New York, officials announced state employees will be required to be vaccinated...
California StateCNET

4th stimulus check update: $2,000 payment petition, $1,000 for teachers, $600 in California

Is a fourth stimulus check off the table now? While there's still public support for additional relief aid -- including a petition calling for $2,000 extra per month -- Congress is keeping talk of another round of payments on the back burner this summer and there's nothing about another payment included in any of President Joe Biden's recent proposals. Signs of an economic rebound and the COVID-19 vaccine rollout could be factors, though it's still debatable how the recovery will play out.
Congress & CourtsFOXBusiness

McConnell says 'it never occurred' to him that convincing Americans to get vaccinated would be difficult

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said he wasn’t aware it would be difficult to convince Americans to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. "Here, we did — developed three highly effective vaccines in under one year. Honestly, it never occurred to me we would have difficulty getting people to take the vaccine," McConnell told Fox Business host Larry Kudlow on Wednesday.
Health ServicesPosted by
Daily Mail

Biracial Harvard-educated doctor claims hospital DEMOTED her for opposing plans to have only black staff treat black patients in wake of George Floyd murder

A Harvard-educated, biracial physician was removed as head of the OB/GYN department of a Minneapolis hospital after she opposed offering patients ‘segregated care based on race’, she claims. Dr. Tara Gustilo filed a discrimination complaint against Hennepin Healthcare System in June saying she was demoted for criticizing the Black Lives...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
AFP

Vaccinated Americans are getting angry at holdouts

America's latest coronavirus wave, driven by the hyper-contagious Delta variant, has left vaccinated people seething at the unvaccinated for prolonging the pandemic and ensuring the return of restrictions rather than the carefree summer they were promised. "It's almost like they don't care about the rest of the world. They're being selfish and self-centered," Alethea Reed, a 58-year-old health care administrator in the capital Washington told AFP. "As somebody who falls in a higher risk category, and has a spouse who falls in a very high risk category, it's really frustrating," said clinical social worker Anne Hamon, 64, adding she was upset she had not been able to convince her own brother to take the shot. With the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) this week recommending that vaccinated people go back to masking across much of the country, the mood was hardening among those who believe their lives were being disrupted as a result of others' choices.
Politicsbeeherald.com

Sheriff warns about limitations of permitless carry law

Whether legislators oversold the new state law allowing permitless carry of guns, or the public simply misunderstood, the message has been that Iowa is now akin to Deadwood circa 1876. “The message,” Sheriff Jack Williams recently told local media, “has been ‘carry it where you want to, how you want...
ImmigrationPosted by
Reuters

U.S. attorney general tells Texas to rescind immigrant COVID-19 order

WASHINGTON, July 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday warned Texas Governor Greg Abbott to "immediately rescind" a new executive order aimed at curbing the travel into the state of undocumented immigrants who may pose a risk of transmitting COVID-19. "The order violates federal law in numerous respects, and Texas cannot lawfully enforce the executive order against any federal official or private parties working with the United States," Garland told Abbott in a letter.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Black couple dies of COVID after refusing to take vaccine because they didn't trust doctors after 40-year-long Tuskegee Syphilis Experiment that denied penicillin to black men

A black couple from Georgia died of COVID-19 after refusing to get vaccinated because of lack of trust - due, in part, to a past racist medical experiment in which black men from Alabama were denied treatment for syphilis. Martin, 53, and Trina Daniel, 49, of Savannah succumbed to the...
Congress & CourtsWashington Examiner

Republicans challenge Pelosi after Capitol Police are ordered to arrest those not complying with mask mandate

Rep. Thomas Massie, a Kentucky Republican, said Thursday that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi might as well come to his office and arrest his entire staff for not wearing masks. U.S. Capitol Police officers were directed to arrest staff members or visitors who refuse either to comply or leave the premises after being asked, according to a bulletin from Capitol Police Chief J. Thomas Manger.

Comments / 0

Community Policy