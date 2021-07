HARDINSBURG (07/30/21) — The Breckinridge County Health Department is reporting 79 COVID cases for the month of July to date. 50 of those are currently active with one hospitalized. That’s compared to 12 cases for the month of June. Officials cite the emergence of the Delta variant and lesser use of masks, social distancing and other precautions. The Health Department urges anyone who has not received the vaccine to do so. (The latest numbers from the state show 1,391 confirmed cases since last year with 18 deaths. Breckinridge County has now moved into the “red” category for COVID incidence rates.)