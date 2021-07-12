How slow upload speeds affect Android users

Space Exploration Technologies Corp.'s (SpaceX) Starlink satellite-based internet service has surpassed 150 Mbps in average download speeds worldwide according to data gathered by a new aggregation tool that includes results from the U.S., Europe, and other countries. The tool, dubbed as Starlink Statuspage, has so far gathered results from a little more than seventy users, which isn't much given the number of beta testers currently using the service. However, it lets us compare Starlink speeds for the different world regions, alongside the highest and lowest speeds and latencies experienced by users who submitted their results to the tool.