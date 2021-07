Remember family road trips? Piling into the car and taking off for new and exciting destinations. You would eat an assortment of road snacks, your parents might be arguing about the route and the best way to get where you’re going. You and your sibling would be fighting in the back seat, because they set a finger over the invisible line and dared enter your side of the car. And then, out of nowhere, some random stranger begins following your family all over the freeway, threatening you with a can of poison and a spray gun.