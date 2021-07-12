Cancel
Northam offers proposals for spending American Rescue Plan funds

By Gene Marrano
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernor Ralph Northam today announced that his first budget proposal for American Rescue Plan funding invests $353 million to boost recovery among Virginia’s small businesses and industries hardest-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. In May, the Governor and General Assembly leaders released a joint statement outlining shared priorities for the $4.3 billion in federal funds available to the Commonwealth from the American Rescue Plan.

Ralph Northam
