Northam offers proposals for spending American Rescue Plan funds

On July 23, 2021, OFB staff met with Governor Kate Brown, Oregon Dept. of Agriculture Director Alexis Taylor, and key administration staff to document the immediate need for state funding to help Oregon’s farm and ranch families through this ongoing stretch of unprecedented, compounding natural disasters (drought, heat dome, wildfires, ice storm). In the meeting were Lane County Farm Bureau President Tiffany Monroe, OFB Executive Vice President Dave Dillon, OFB Vice President for Public Policy Mary Anne Cooper, OFB Federal Affairs Director Gail Greenman, and OFB contract lobbyist Jenny Dresler. Farm Bureau is all-hands-on-deck to identify and address the many gaps in federal programs that do not apply to most of the kinds of losses suffered by Oregon producers over the last year. The ag community has joined to make these requests together with one voice. The coalition letter detailing the need for state funds can be found here: https://bit.ly/3iH43Q7.