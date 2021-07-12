Swimmer Abbas Karimi Reflects On Representing Refugees At The Paralympics In Tokyo

Five years ago, a frustrated and terrified Becca Meyers found herself balled up and sobbing on the floor of her room in the Olympic Village at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Paralympics. Unable to find the athletes' dining area, she hadn't been eating. Although her parents eventually rescued her and got some food in her just in time for her to win three gold medals and a silver for Team USA, Meyers promised herself that she would never again put herself through such a nightmarish situation. However, roughly five weeks before the start of the Tokyo Paralympics, the deaf-blind swimmer was left with a difficult choice: forget the promise and fly to Tokyo without a personal care assistant (PCA), or keep her word and pull the plug on her Olympic dream. Meyers chose the latter.