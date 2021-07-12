Cancel
Cancer

Standard Molecular Looks to Streamline NGS Test Ordering for Community Oncologists

By Neil Versel
GenomeWeb
 17 days ago

CHICAGO – After seven years in business and one reinvention, Standard Molecular finally hit the commercial market last month by introducing ConnectOTR, a technology platform aimed at simplifying molecular test ordering for community oncologists. The startup hopes that its product will streamline the process of selecting appropriate assays, ordering tests, receiving results, and interpreting those results to diagnose and treat cancer.

