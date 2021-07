Pure water is an almost perfect insulator. Yes, water found in nature conducts electricity - but that's because of the impurities therein, which dissolve into free ions that allow an electric current to flow. Pure water only becomes "metallic" - electronically conductive - at extremely high pressures, beyond our current abilities to produce in a lab. But, as researchers have now demonstrated for the first time, it's not only high pressures that can induce this metallicity in pure water. By bringing pure water into contact with an electron-sharing alkali metal - in this case an alloy of sodium and potassium - free-moving charged...